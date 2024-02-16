Friend of Ashley Massaro Backs Up 2019 Affidavit, Says WWE Threatened Massaro

As previously reported, the lawyer for John Laurinaitis responded to a 2019 affidavit from Ashley Massaro, in which she claimed that she was raped by someone posing as a military doctor during a 2006 goodwill tour by WWE in Kuwait. She also claimed that WWE covered up the sexual assault. Laurinaitis’ lawyer objected to the term “cover-up,” but said Laurinaitis was aware of Massaro’s allegations at the time, along with “most upper-level management.” This contradicted a WWE statement from 2019 that said they were never informed of the alleged assault.

Massaro’s friend Cara Pipia appeared on NewsNation (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter) and said the affidavit was also what Massaro told her when describing the incident and Pipia gave more details on the alleged cover-up.

She said that Massaro told her that her addiction to soma and drug issues was due to talent passing around drugs during that time. Massaro said that she was rape while drugged and attempting to stay awake. Pipia also said she was told that an unnamed WWE executive took her from the room in a blanket to the hotel, so WWE did know about it. Everyone else went home, but Massaro was close to paralyzed as a result of the drugging and had to stay by herself in Kuwait until it wore off. When talking to Pipia about it, she said that Massaro ‘spent hours’ sobbing in her arms.

Pipia said: “[She knew] it was multiple (rapes), at least two or three times. She was in and out of consciousness, trying desperately to stay awake. She couldn’t.”

Pipia says Massaro also told her that she talked to Vince McMahon ‘several times’ and met with the board, where she was told not to report the assault. Vince had Stephanie McMahon talk to Massaro “as a woman to be sympathetic”, claimed Pipia, who said that Massaro also told Dr. Ferdinand Rios about it. Rios has later corroborated this and added that Massaro asked him to keep quiet on the issue. Pipia claims that WWE threatened Massaro to force her to stay silent on the matter. Pipia believes it is what led to Massaro’s suicide in 2019.

Pipia added: “She walked into the boardroom. She was threatened, there was no compassion, no sympathy. Nothing.”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.