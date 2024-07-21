wrestling / News

FTR Set To Return to the Ring Next Week, Want Tag Team Title Shot at AEW All In

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision FTR Image Credit: AEW

FTR came out on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision and revealed that they will be back in the ring on next week’s episode. They also laid out a challenge for All In on August 25 for the World Tag Team titles. The belts are currently held by the Young Bucks, but The Acclaimed also have a title shot due to them at some point. FTR said they plan to work their way back to being in contention for the titles at the Wembley Stadium event.

