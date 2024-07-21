wrestling / News
FTR Set To Return to the Ring Next Week, Want Tag Team Title Shot at AEW All In
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
FTR came out on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision and revealed that they will be back in the ring on next week’s episode. They also laid out a challenge for All In on August 25 for the World Tag Team titles. The belts are currently held by the Young Bucks, but The Acclaimed also have a title shot due to them at some point. FTR said they plan to work their way back to being in contention for the titles at the Wembley Stadium event.
FTR's road to the #AEW World Tag Team Championships begins LIVE NEXT SATURDAY on Collision!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/OFHkJ2JPr8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2024
