FTW Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

HOOK’s FTW Championship defense against Roderick Strong is confirmed for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The match between the two had already been announced for the Grand Slam tapings in general, but it hadn’t yet been clarified as to whether the match would air on Dynamite or Collision. AEW confirmed on Monday that the match will in fact happen on Dynamite.

The updated card for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & TBA

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Roderick Strong

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

* Prince Nana gives an update on Swerve Strickland