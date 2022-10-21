wrestling / News
Full Brackets Revealed For Impact X-Division Tournament
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
Impact revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:
* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid
* Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black
* Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
* Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey
The tournament will culminate at Impact Over Drive, with the first matches set for next week’s episode.
This X – Division tournament is going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥 #IMPACTonAXSTV #IMPACTWrestling pic.twitter.com/oQL11C3TkP
— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋⛧🐺Hiveling (@JovanMalik1) October 21, 2022
