Full Brackets Revealed For Impact X-Division Tournament

Impact revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:

* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid

* Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black

* Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels

* Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey

The tournament will culminate at Impact Over Drive, with the first matches set for next week’s episode.