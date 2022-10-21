wrestling / News

Full Brackets Revealed For Impact X-Division Tournament

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling X-Division Tournament Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:

* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid
* Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black
* Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
* Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey

The tournament will culminate at Impact Over Drive, with the first matches set for next week’s episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading