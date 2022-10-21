wrestling / News
X-Division Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
Two matches in the X-Division Tournament are among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:
* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
* VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde
* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (Before the Impact)
