X-Division Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Two matches in the X-Division Tournament are among the matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels

* VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (Before the Impact)