Full Card Announced For NJPW Capital Collision 2024

NJPW has announced an updated card for Capital Collision later this month. The company announced the full card on Sunday for the show, which takes place on August 30th in Washington, DC.

The full card is:

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Watanabe

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls vs. Virus & Hechicero

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team #1 Contenders Match: Bad Dude Tito & Robbie Eagles vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* STRONG Survivor Match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Allan Breeze

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali

* Tetsuya Naito vs. TJP

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Titan

* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs

* E Nexus V (HANAKO & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Viva Van & Trish Adora