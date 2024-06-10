Full Card Revealed For NJPW New Japan Soul

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the card for night one of NJPW New Japan Soul, which happens on Sunday. This includes El Desperado challenging SHO for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship in a steel cage match. The lineup includes:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: SHO (c) vs. El Desperado

* IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. SANADA

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. HENARE

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) (c) vs. TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

* NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Team Championships: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) (c) vs. Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Shota Umino vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & Taichi) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Ren Narita)

* Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii & Satoshi Kojima vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & TJP)

* Kickoff: Young Lion Debut Match: Masatora Yasuda vs Daiki Nagai