Full Lineup For ROH War Of The Worlds In Buffalo

– Ring of Honor will kick off its 2019 War of the Worlds tour featuring New Japan talents tomorrow night in Buffalo, NY at 7:30 PM EST at Buffalo RiverWorks with a live event. The show will stream on Honor Club and 411’s Larry Csonka will have his full review of the show. You can listen to myself and Larry preview the show on the latest 411 on Wrestling podcast.

Here is the lineup:

* ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

* Villain Enterprises vs. Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima & ROH TV and NEVER Openweight Champion Jeff Cobb.

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido.

* Rush vs. Silas Young.

* Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. EVIL and SANADA.

* TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia vs. Karl Fredricks and Clark Conners.

* Hikuleo vs Shane Taylor

* PJ Black vs Alex Coughlin.