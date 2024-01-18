Full Match Listing Revealed for The Von Erich Dynasty: Masters of the Iron Claw

– Joe Dombrowski revealed the full match listings for the new release showcasing the Von Erich family, The Von Erich Dynasty: Masters of the Iron Claw. THe DVD is available to ship now. It also premieres on VOD this Sunday, January 21. Here’s the full lineup:

“Von Erich Dynasty: Masters of the Iron Claw” Cover Art & Match Listings – DVD Shipping Now, VOD Premiers Sunday!

Excitement and anticipation has been high over what’s been called the most complete and comprehensive look at the in-ring careers of the entire Von Erich family ever put together! With over a dozen purveyors of that surname profiled, no stone was left unturned to document that name’s travels throughout the wrestling world. We’re excited to announce that the time to release this three-disc eight-hour saga is finally here! The shipping of DVD orders officially started today (Thursday, January 18) and VOD/digital/streaming versions officially drop this Sunday, January 21. If you haven’t placed your DVD order yet, you can do so via www.Joe-Dombrowski.com or the “DVD” section of ProWrestlingLibrary.com! Pro Wrestling Library is also where you can go to get the Digital/VOD version starting Sunday, whether you decide to watch one section or the entire thing!

We can now release the full description, match listing, and DVD cover for this set. Read all about it below:

“They were the most famous wrestling family in the world

From local country boys in Denton County, Texas, to worldwide phenomenons, the emergence of The Von Erich Family as pro wrestling and pop culture icons will never be forgotten.

Now, travel back to the world-famous Sportatorium in Dallas, and throughout the world as well, as we present some of the rarest and greatest matches and moments in Von Erich history. The whole family is here – Fritz, David, Kerry, Kevin, Mike, Chris, the next generation of Ross, Marshall, and Lacey, and even the non-blood relatives Lance and Waldo, in over 30 matches, spanning over 8 hours..

Action from the world famous Sportatorium in Dallas, TX plus Hawaii, South Africa, St. Louis and many more locations!

“Modern Day Warrior” Kerry Von Erich challenges NWA World Champion Ric Flair, battles Jerry “The King” Lawler for the Unified World Title, and faces one-on-one competition from Mark Calaway, Sid Vicious, Greg Valentine, The Soultaker (Charles Wright), Brian Adias, The Missing Link, and in one of his final televised matches, Black Bart!

Kevin Von Erich in a never-before-seen match against The Tasmaniac (aka Taz), plus battles with “Hollywood” John Tatum, Zap (aka Johnny Grunge), and even The Great Muta!

David Von Erich chases the NWA World’s Title in a series of matches with Harley Race, plus teams with Ted DiBiase to face Baron Von Rashle & Dick Murdoch!

The Von Erich vs. Fabulous Freebirds war rages on as Mike Von Erich battles Michael PS Hayes, Kevin battles Hayes, and Kevin and Kerry team up to face Buddy & Terry Gordy in a wild Badstreet Rules Match!

Chris Von Erich teams with “Gentleman” Chris Adams to face the team of Steve Austin and Percy Pringle III!

Kerry teams with Jeff Jarrett to face members of another wrestling dynasty – Samu and Fatu – The Samoan Swat Team, then teams with Bill Dundee vs. The Studd Stable, and joins with both to battle Jerry Lawler as part of a six-man tag!

Lance Von Erich looks to live up to his namesake in battles with Buddy Roberts, Iceman King Parsons and teams with Sherri Martel!

Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Kevin’s sons, step into action against the likes of Kenny & Mikey of The Squad, Ryan Nemeth, Tatanka, Kid Kash, Lance Anoa’i, and even team with Iceman King Parsons!

Kerry’s daughter, Lacey Von Erich faces Angel Orsini and is interviewed by the legendary Bill Apter!

See the early years of the Von Erich name as patriarch Fritz takes on Reggie Parks and Yukon Eric, while his tag team partner Waldo battles Gene DuBois!

Plus rare interviews, special features, a few surprises, the “lost” Von Erich and more! Over 30 matches in all!

Approx: 8+ hours”