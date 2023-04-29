wrestling / News
Full Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for weekly TV on Friday in Chicago, and results from the taping are online. You can check out the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Moose and Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujar and Yuya Uemura
* PCO, Heath & Rhino def. Steve Maclin, Mahabali Shera & Champagne Singh
* Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey
* Ace Austin def. Zicky Dice
* Laredo Kid def. Jack Price
* Trinity cut a promo saying she was coming for the Knockouts Title. Deonna Purrazzo came out and they teased a title match before Jordynne Grace came out to remind Purrazzo that she’s the champion’s next opponent.
* The Motor City Machine Guns def. Kenny King & Eddie Edwards
* The Good Hands def. Decay
* Masha Slamovich def. Killer Kelly
* Dirty Dango def. Johnny Swinger
* Rich Swann def. Angels of The Design
* Nick Aldis def. Sheldon Jean
* The Coven def. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. Trinity saved Purrazzo and Grace from a post-match attack.
