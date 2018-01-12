Full Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

The full spoilers are online from Friday night’s tapings of Impact Wrestling. The taping took place in Orlando, Florida, with the results below per Wrestling Inc:

Xplosion:

* Rohit Raju defeated unknown wrestler.

Impact Wrestling:

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Braxton Sutter. Post-match, Sutter cuts a heel promo and isn’t out here with Allie because she ruins lives. Says he’s the biggest star in the company, Brian Cage comes out and destroys Sutter.

* Rosemary defeated Hania. Post-match, Rosemary says she wants the Knockouts Championship, Taya Valkyrie comes out to confront Rosemary and lays her out on the ramp.

* KM in the ring, says he’s an ordained minister and is going to marry Laurel Van Ness to the Knockouts Championship. Sutter comes out and objects, saying he made the biggest mistake of his life a year ago and proposes to Laurel. She says no. Allie comes out and beats up Laurel.

* Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs talk with Joseph Park, and they call for Abyss to return. Out comes Grandma Jenny Park to tell Jacobs to stop mistreating Joseph. Joseph says Abyss is never coming back, but apparently Kongo destroyed Chandler Park and Grandma Jenny could be next. Kongo attacked Joseph.

* Taping for Impact Crossroads starts.

* LAX defeated Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

* Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori, whoever won this match would take both titles.

* Allie defeated Laurel Van Ness to win the Knockouts Championship.

* Brian Cage and Lashley defeated oVe.

* Kongo Kong defeated Joseph Park.

* Austin Aries defeated Johnny Impact to retain the Impact Global Championship. Post-match, Alberto El Patron stands on the ramp and claps in a disingenuous way for Johnny and Aries.

Xplosion:

* KM defeated Sugar Dunkerton.

* Sienna defeated Kiera Hogan.

* Eli Drake defeated Fallah Bahh.