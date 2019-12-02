Full Starrcade Results: Braun Strowman Battles Bray Wyatt in Steel Cage, More

– The full results from the Starrcade show that aired in part on WWE Network are online per PWInsider. You can check out the full results below, and our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the WWE Network portion of the show here.

* Seth Rollins Def. Eric Rowan by curb stomp

* Nakamura def. Miz

KO Show with Ric Flair which led to Street Profits defeating the OC

* Ladies 4 way : Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Sasha Banks & Bailey vs. Alexa Bliss & Nicki Cross

* Kabuki Warriors win by Asuka submission to Cross.

Lashley and Lana come out to have their falls count anywhere match but Lana informed us that Rusev was not allowed to be in the building due to a restraining condition order. KO came back out and said he would not let the show end this way!

* KO has Bobby beat and Lana distracted ref , which lead to Bobby turning it around on KO with a near finish.

Lana went for a chair & Rusev came from the crowd to attack Lashley. They brawled all over the ringside area, using weapons, etc. Rusev had the upper hand and ran off Lashley and Lana, he celebrated in the ring and then left through the crowd. The crowd was very into Rusev.

* Aleister Black def Andrade. After the match, Vega and Andrade cut a promo about him being the best in WWE and said they would fight anyone else from any other brand, which led to:

* Ricochet vs. Andrade which ended very quick with Ricochet getting the win.

* AJ Styles vs Randy Orton. AJ gets big hometown welcome. RANDY gets win with RKO.

* Next is Roman Reigns vs King Corbin. Corbin jumps Roman during the entrance. Good back and forth, Corbin had great heat. Roman wins with a spear.

* Braun Stroman vs. The Fiend in a steel cage. Fiend escaped a few minutes into the match for the win. Crowd was stunned.

After the match The OC came out making fun of Braun, which lead to them being beat down. Braun music plays, he celebrates and we go home.