Funeral Services Announced For NWA Star Jax Dane

Funeral services information has been released for the late NWA star Jax Dane. As reported, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion passed away on December 25th due to heart complications. PWInsider reports that the following obituary and services info was announced on Monday:

Jeremy Wayne Laymon, 48, of Smyrna, Tennessee and Soddy Daisy, Tennessee passed away December 25, 2024 in the arms of his family.

Jeremy was born March 10, 1976 to Joe and Janie Laymon. He was a member of the 1994 class of Soddy Daisy High School and graduated from Martin Methodist University.

Jeremy had the unique opportunity in life to really chase his dreams. He was incredibly gifted in many different ways and used those talents to their fullest. After successful academic and basketball careers at Wallace State and Martin Methodist, he began work in the corporate world, but never gave up on his dream of wrestling professionally. He was somehow able to shine in both environments – rising to both the National Sales Manager of Rheem Corporation’s Parts Division and the NWA’s World Heavyweight Champion, National Heavyweight Champion (twice), and World Tag Team Champion. Both careers gave him opportunities to travel the world, but no matter where he travelled, he would always look forward to the times he could either head “to Bakewell” to be with family or “Home to Mama” to spend time with Eveyln and Nico.

Those who knew him best know that his accolades and positions were no comparison for his kind heart or helpful nature. Jeremy’s life was spent building up others where he truly believed that success and happiness were not limited resources. He embraced opportunities to help friends and family chase their dreams and rarely missed a chance to tell them how they’d made him proud. He loved to laugh, loved to sing (even though he shouldn’t) and loved an evening out by the fire pit. His heart turned to mush when he was with his nieces and grew several sizes as he watched Nico grow into a man.

Jeremy’s absence will leave enormous holes in the lives of his family and friends. Cherishing his memory are his wife Evelynda Laymon and their son Nicolas Villavicencio, father Joe Laymon, sister Jennifer Laymon Giffin (Robert), nieces Ansley Grace Giffin and Lia Goepfert, and “Abuela” Evelin Hernandez. His mother, Janie, and his grandparents Wayne and Lois Laymon and Leonard and Ruby Wilkey preceded him in death.

The family will host friends for a celebration of life at the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department (14828 Dayton Pike Sale Creek TN 37373) on January 12 from 2-6 pm.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Wayne Laymon, please visit our floral store.

Visitation

Sunday

January 12, 2025

2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department

14828 Dayton Pike

Sale Creek, TN 37373