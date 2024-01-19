Gabbi Tuft Says She Saw Both the Good & Bad of John Laurinaitis In WWE

Gabbi Tuft recently spoke about her memories of John Laurinaitis during her time in WWE, noting that she saw both the positive and negative sides of the former executive. Laurinaitis was fired from WWE in August of 2022 after he was connected to Vince McMahon’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Tuft, who worked under the ring name of Tyler Rekds in WWE, spoke with WrestlingNews.co and during the conversation she recalled Laurinaitis being “cool” to her when her daughter was born, but also was on the receiving end of his bad side. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her positive interactions with Laurinaitis: “Johnny was always cool to me. When my daughter was about to be born, I was in Europe on a ‘SmackDown’ tour on the due date. And I’m freaking out, freaking out, and Johnny was like ‘Get through this one thing, we’ll send you home.’ I’m like ‘Okay.’ So I did…I didn’t finish the whole tour, but I was freaking out. I’m like ‘I’ve got to go home.’ He was like ‘Go, go, go.’ And not only did he send me home, after Mia was born, he was like ‘Take two weeks off.’ I’m like ‘What? Nobody gets that.’ He said ‘Take two weeks off.’ And he gave me two weeks off to be with my wife and my new daughter, so he was pretty cool to me.”

On having seen his bad side as well: “I’ve seen both sides. I’ve been on the bad side too. I’ve been on the receiving end…When his little airplane [incident] in Wisconsin [happened], he was not nice to me.”