Gabe Kidd on Becoming a Madman in the Ring

– During a recent interview with WRESTHINGS, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd discussed the Steel Cage Match at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gabe Kidd on not being able to prepare for a steel cage match: “No because whatever you think’s going to happen doesn’t happen, so you can’t prepare yourself for that. You think HENARE can prepare that I was going to lob a table at his head? No. There’s too much, I was not in that match for half of it because to be fair to that fucker, that was the hardest I’ve ever been hit, and I was gone after that. I did not know where I was. I seen Dan, I was like, ‘Where the fuck am I? What is going on right now?’ I had to recoup myself and finish it. But of you’re you can’t. Listen, I get myself worked up before matches.”

On how he’s a madman in the ring: “When I go out there, I am a madman. I am crazy. Like I said, it’s me getting everything out of my system and just going balls to the wall, crazy, work ethic, beating the fuck out of everyone. But sometimes, I don’t expect people to bring it like I’m going to bring it, so you can’t fathom, and that’s the best part about it. That’s what gets my dick hard because that shit, not knowing what’s gonna…something happens, you get caught with something, then you’re like, ‘Alright, motherfucker. Now we’re on.’ Then you get a boner. It’s like a magnum in my system.”

The cage match saw the Bullet Club War Dogs pick up the win over The United Empire. This marked the first Steel Cage Match in New Japan in 20 years.