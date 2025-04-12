Angelo Dawkins Is Down For A Title vs. Title Ladder Match With Hardys At WrestleMania 41

Angelo Dawkins would enjoy taking on The Hardys in a title vs. title ladder match WrestleMania 41. The Street Profits are the WWE Tag Team Champions, while The Hardys are the TNA World Tag Team Champions. Dawkins was asked about the notion of such a match on the Battleground Podcast and expressed his enthusiasm for the idea.

“Hey, yo, That’d be dope. I ain’t gonna lie,” Dawkins said (per Fightful). “The Hardy Boyz coming back, that’s dope. I know they haven’t been to NXT, so it was pretty dope for them to go to NXT and go wrestle FrAxiom, which we’re pretty cool with. We got a lot of respect for. We wrestled them once, and it was super dope to see.”

He continued, “Obviously, the Hardy Boyz, their legacy, tag team wrestling, part of that trio, Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian. The best TLC Match of all time. If we ever got to chop it up and get in the ring and roll around with those dudes, it’ll be great because we got nothing but love for Matt and Jeff… Hey, you know what? I’m down for that.”