Gabe Kidd Comments On Reports Of Contract Status, Goes Off On Kenny Omega

Gabe Kidd had a very predictable response when asked about reports of his NJPW contract status. It was reported earlier this week that Kidd’s contract was up soon and that NJPW is hoping to keep him around, with no word on whether contract talks are ongoing or not. Kidd was asked about his contract in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see highlights below:

On reports of his contract status: “I don’t know what rat was talking to you and told you that. They’re going to pay me very handsomely after I beat this top star in professional wrestling, I do know that. What little rat was telling you about my contract? That’s what I want to know. f**k whoever it was.”

On his plans going forward: “People try to talk to me about my contract. I say you talk to me after January 5th when I pin what many regard is the best wrestler to ever do it. You talk to me then. First of all, I’m going to put this company on the map when I beat him. Second of all, I’m going to put myself on the map. Everyone will know my name after this. Every single person in the wrestling world. I’m not on TV. I don’t have a global reach like that. My global reach is beating people up like this. This is where I shine. I don’t get a weekly spot on TBS or Netflix. I don’t need that s**t. I turn up, I beat people up in a very fashionable way. Slaps, chops, punches. I don’t need no fancy moves. I don’t need any of that s**t. I turn up and I’m going to systematically pick that man apart.”

On his match with Omega: “Anything he tries to do, you think I sweat it? I watched 40-plus hours of Kenny Omega matches. I know everything he goes for. I know what comes after the snap dragon. I know when he’s going to go for the One-Winged Angel, choreographed, all of that s**t. You think he’s going to beat me. It’s done. He can watch all of my matches. Every single one of my matches is different. You can’t study for me. It’s a different game plan every day. I turn up and I decide what I’m going to do. You can’t prepare for the beating that I’m going to put on this man. This broken, fragile piece of s**t. He’s not even Kenny to me. Tyson is going to know that I’m going to be f**king his life up. He’s going to be thinking about the hospital when he had that wristband that said ‘Tyson.’ He’s going to be remembering that when I’m beating the s**t out of him in the Tokyo Dome. He’s not going to get a chance to feel that Japanese energy because he’s going to get his head caved in by me. I will happily put him out.”