Gabe Kidd Has Hard Feelings About Being Left Off NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

Gabe Kidd says he’s not pleased that he didn’t get booked for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19. Kidd is set to compete against Kenny Omega the next night at Wrestle Dynasty, but he’s not on the big NJPW show and he was asked in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp if he has hard feelings about the matter.

“Of course I do,” Kidd said. “This is another thing about New Japan, they don’t want to see me shine. They got all their little boys on there. Shota on both shows. Tsuji on both shows. They don’t understand what they have with me, but they’re going to understand after this weekend when I pin who many consider to be one of the greatest wrestlers to ever do it, who I consider just another bum.”

Kidd will face Omega on the January 5th show, which will be a crossover with AEW, NJPW, ROH, STARDOM, and CMLL.