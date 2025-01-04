Gabe Kidd Says Kenny Omega Might Not Make It Back To AEW After Wrestle Dynasty

In an interview with Fightful, Gabe Kidd spoke about his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty and suggested he might make sure Omega doesn’t make it back to AEW. Omega is set to appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite, but the match with Kidd happens tomorrow.

He said: “It’s incredibly ambitious to say [Omega] is going to be at Dynamite next week. I’ll tell you that. Eddie Kingston was supposed to be in some big pay-per-view match. What happened there? He’s still sat on his sofa, watching me, seething because I took him out. Kenny is going to be doing the same thing. He’s going to be out another year. Maybe two, actually. He’s disrespecting me a hell of a lot more than Kingston was. I might have to take him out for two years.”