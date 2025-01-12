Gabe Kidd, Konosuke Takeshita Issue Challenges For NJPW Windy City Riot

Gabe Kidd and Konosuke Takeshita have both issued challenges for matches at NJPW Windy City Riot in April. At Saturday night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, Kidd defended his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a match that went to a time limit draw. After the match, Kidd got on the mic and challenged Ishii to a 30-minute Iron Man match at the next big NJPW US show. Ishii accepted after the two went after each other once again, which led to their being separated.

In addition, Takeshita successfully defended his NEVER Openweight Title at Battle in the Valley against KUSHIDA and post-match he got on the mic to call out Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi is set to have his final match in the United States at the show. He did not appear on last night’s show to respond to Takeshita’s challenge.

Windy City Riot takes place on April 11th in Chicago.