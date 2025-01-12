wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd, Konosuke Takeshita Issue Challenges For NJPW Windy City Riot
Gabe Kidd and Konosuke Takeshita have both issued challenges for matches at NJPW Windy City Riot in April. At Saturday night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, Kidd defended his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a match that went to a time limit draw. After the match, Kidd got on the mic and challenged Ishii to a 30-minute Iron Man match at the next big NJPW US show. Ishii accepted after the two went after each other once again, which led to their being separated.
In addition, Takeshita successfully defended his NEVER Openweight Title at Battle in the Valley against KUSHIDA and post-match he got on the mic to call out Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi is set to have his final match in the United States at the show. He did not appear on last night’s show to respond to Takeshita’s challenge.
Windy City Riot takes place on April 11th in Chicago.
.@GabeKidd0115 🆚 Tomohiro Ishii
“To be continued Windy City Riot??”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njbitv pic.twitter.com/3ISWm9cL6z
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
🇺🇸Battle in the Valley 2025🇺🇸
NEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️
ヘビーvsジュニアの闘い、3団体所属となったTAKESHITAがどんな闘いを見せるのか
🆚@Takesoup × KUSHIDA#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njbitv pic.twitter.com/8yYdiI1AS0
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Mansoor Recalls Vince McMahon Saying That Saudi Arabia Deal Hinged On His WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Match
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)