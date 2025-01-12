NJPW Battle In The Valley Results 1.11.25: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match, More

NJPW Battle in the Valley was held on Saturday night with El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr. and more in action. The full results from the San Jose, California show, which aired on NJPW World, are below (courtesy of Fightful):

Pre-Show

* Strong Survivor Match: Zane Jay def. Viento

* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito def. Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff

Main Card

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd fought Tomohiro Ishii to a time-limit draw. Kidd challenged Ishii to an Iron Match at NJPW Windy City Riot and Ishii accepted.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: World Class Wrecking Crew def. Roppongi ReVice

* Elimination Match: Viva Van, Hanako, Maika & Mina Shirakawa def. Anna Jay, Trish Adora, AZM, & Johnnie Robbie

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo fought Jeff Cobb to a double count-out

* Sumie Sakai’s Retirement Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani, & Yuka Sakazaki def. Sumie Sakai, EVIL & SHO

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. KUSHIDA. Takeshita challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for a match at NJPW Windy City Riot afterward.

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hechicero

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado def. Taiji Ishimori