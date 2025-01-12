wrestling / News
NJPW Battle In The Valley Results 1.11.25: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match, More
NJPW Battle in the Valley was held on Saturday night with El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr. and more in action. The full results from the San Jose, California show, which aired on NJPW World, are below (courtesy of Fightful):
Pre-Show
* Strong Survivor Match: Zane Jay def. Viento
* Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito def. Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff
Main Card
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd fought Tomohiro Ishii to a time-limit draw. Kidd challenged Ishii to an Iron Match at NJPW Windy City Riot and Ishii accepted.
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: World Class Wrecking Crew def. Roppongi ReVice
* Elimination Match: Viva Van, Hanako, Maika & Mina Shirakawa def. Anna Jay, Trish Adora, AZM, & Johnnie Robbie
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo fought Jeff Cobb to a double count-out
* Sumie Sakai’s Retirement Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani, & Yuka Sakazaki def. Sumie Sakai, EVIL & SHO
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. KUSHIDA. Takeshita challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for a match at NJPW Windy City Riot afterward.
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hechicero
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado def. Taiji Ishimori
.@SumieSakai “Thank you Sumi !!!”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njbitv pic.twitter.com/NR7Ur9x38w
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
KUSHIDA “Huracanrana→Back to the Future”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njbitv pic.twitter.com/lucyEUleuU
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
.@_ReyHechicero “Conjuro”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njbitv pic.twitter.com/u8KqpVaGLT
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
.@ElDesperado5 “Guitarra de Angel”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njbitv pic.twitter.com/TDk2URrji6
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Mansoor Recalls Vince McMahon Saying That Saudi Arabia Deal Hinged On His WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Match
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)