Gabe Kidd Lays Out NJPW Strong Openweight Open Challenge For Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Gabe Kidd is putting the NJPW Strong Openweight on the line in an open challenge at Fighting Spirit Unleashed. Kidd spoke following Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XIV where he and the rest of the Bullet Club War Dogs lost a match to Bishamon, Tomoaki Honma, and Intergalactic Jet Setters. During the promo, he said he was putting his title up in an open challenge for the November 8th event.

“Not a scratch on me,” Kidd began (per Fightful). “Not a scratch. Look at that. Nice and pristine. I’ve been in America, doing Uber everywhere. I’ve been living it up. Going to Ring of Honor, beating up people there, and you catch it this Thursday on whatever f**king streaming service they put that s**t on.”

He continued, “But you already know how it went down. I was in America, eating Chick-fil-A, making sweet love to a beautiful woman, and that had me thinking. November 8, Boston, Massachusetts. Lowell, Massachusetts, should I say. Who the f**k is gonna step to me? Who the f**k is gonna step to a real madman? That’s the question. I am the champion of America. Call me Toby Keith. Why the f**k am I not in the main event? Does this title not mean anything? Whose leg did I break to win this? Eddie Kingston is your f**king answer. Who’s gonna f**king step up? Who wants it? November 8th, open challenge for this [title] right here, the most prestigious title in all of America. Don’t want to hear no s**t about Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, any of them pussies. I’m the champ. I’m the one. I’m the maddest.”

No one has answered the challenge as of yet.