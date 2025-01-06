wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Says NJPW Is A Pro Wrestling Company While AEW Is A TV Show
NJPW star Gabe Kidd discussed his recent appearance in ROH and comparisons between NJPW and AEW while speaking with Fightful.
Kidd put over Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty this past Saturday night.
“I came in and beat people up in five minutes. Easy to me. Then I stole, well I didn’t steal, I was rightfully entitled to it. I took about five boxes of catering. That’s the best thing about AEW, their fucking catering. We get salmon rice bowls over there. I’ll take a nice little steak dinner for the next three days. Going there is easy for me. I’m used to doing tours. If I go there and do one show a week, come on. These guys can’t compete. You can’t put us on the same level. ‘They are a high level pro wrestling because they’re on TV.’ Are they? Fuck. New Japan is where the shit is. We’re on the road every single week. G1 finishes, a week later, we’re on the next tour. We keep moving. You can’t [compare] the two. We are a pro wrestling company. You are a TV show.”
