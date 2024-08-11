wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd vs. Donovan Dijak Announced For RevPro 12 Year Anniversary
Gabe Kidd will collide with Donovan Dijak at RevPro’s 12 Year Anniversary show. Kidd appeared at the company’s Summer Sizzler on Sunday to challenge Dijak to a match at the anniversary show, and Dijak accepted the bout. You can see photos from the segment below.
The show takes place on August 24th in London and has the following lineup:
* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku vs. Luke Jacobs
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neon vs. El Phantasmo vs. Leon Slater vs. TBA vs. Cameron Khai vs. Will Kaven
* RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Dani Luna vs. TBA
* Donovan Dijak vs. Gabe Kidd
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. JJ Gale
* Connor Mills vs. Ethan Allen
