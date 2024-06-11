Gabe Kidd Wants To Bring Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice to NJPW

Gabe Kidd has named a couple of rap stars in Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice as stars he’d like to bring into NJPW. Kidd spoke with WRESTHINGS for a new interview and was asked which celebrities he’d like to have come into the company.

“Meg Thee Stallion, number one,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “I saw you were in Tokyo, babes, and you didn’t even holler at me, so you might have to move down to number three, honestly, for that. But number three, Meg Thee Stallion.”

He continued, “Number one, that’s a hard spot to fill. Ice Spice, you can come over there. Listen, I don’t want to like you, Ice Spice. You talk a bit too profanity for me, but…listen, tone it down, Ice Spice. You don’t need to talk about your batty every given opportunity. We get it, we can see it. There’s there. I can see it very clearly. Listen, you can come in 100%. Bushiroad, get Ice Spice on there right now. I want Ice Spice to come to Wrestle Kingdom and watch me beat the shit out of Randy Orton.”