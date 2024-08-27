Gable Steveson Reportedly Cut by the Buffalo Bills

– Per NFL.com, the Buffalo Bills have cut former Olympic gold medalist and WWE talent Gable Steveson. The wrestler reportedly didn’t make the Bills’ 53-man roster and was waived on Tuesday (Aug. 27).

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo noted that Steveson could still potentially end up on a practice squad after the roster cuts that were made earlier today. Gable Steveson previously signed with the Buffalo Bills earlier in May as a defensive lineman following his WWE release.

Steveson played in the Bills’ three preseason games, achieving three tackles and two quarterback hits. He’s also a two-time NCAA heavyweight champion for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and two-time winner of the Hodge Trophy. He later won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.