WWE News: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Scheduled for WrestleMania 36, Cena on Movies That Make Him Cry

– Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias looks to be headed to WrestleMania 36 and the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. Both shows, as well as Friday and Saturday night during WrestleMania weekend, are listed as part of his upcoming schedule on a few YouTube videos (6:40 mark in the below video). PWInsider speculates that WWE may induct Iglesias into the Celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. He has made several WWE appearances in the past.

Interestingly enough, Iglesias is currently part of the Jericho Cruise.

– Here’s the latest edition of IMDB’s Take 5 featuring John Cena revealing which movies make him cry, including The Notebook.