Gabriel Iglesias Recalls Joining Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso In Ring After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias got into the ring with Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso following Saturday Night’s Main Event in January, and he reflected on the moment in an interview. The comedian and avowed wrestling fan spoke with BigBoyTV and was asked about the moment when he hopped in the ring with the two stars after the San Antonio-hosted special.

“That was so cool,” Iglesias said (per Fightful). “I went to go watch Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio. After it went off the air, Cody and Jey Uso were in the ring, and they’re just talking to the fans that are there. They always try to do this after the show is over, do something special for the fans there. So people got their cameras out, and Cody Rhodes is like, ‘we got a special guest in the house’, and he’s like, ‘we got Fluffy right there.’ I’m like, oh, and I come up here in the ring and I’m like, ‘are you kidding me?'”

He continued, “So I’m like right behind the the announce desk. I climbed the wall, which looked very painful, by the way. That’s not that wall is not as low as you think. Yeah. So I climbed the wall and I jumped in the ring and I got to play with what the guys after. We’re just talking, you know, on the on the mic. I’m like, I’m taking someone’s Make A Wish right now.”

Iglesias is the host for WWE Rivals, which airs on Sundays as part of A&E’s WWE programming block.