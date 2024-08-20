Gail Kim Says Roxanne Perez Lives Up To Her ‘Prodigy’ Name

Gail Kim briefly worked with Roxanne Perez before she signed with WWE. They had a match in January 2022 in TNA Wrestling. Now, Perez is a top star in WWE NXT as the Women’s Champion.

Speaking on Gabby AF (per Fightful), Gail talked about her experience with Perez.

“I got to produce her one match when she was in TNA, she did the ROH women’s title against Deonna. That match in itself, I got goosebumps just thinking about it. I saw her when I went to NXT because we have talent there and I have to drive up every week as a TNA representative. I saw her and I never really got to talk to her since I saw her match at Great American Bash. They were the main event and they killed it. I love women’s wrestling and those two [Roxanne and Thea Hail], they had match of the night to me, 100%. She is a natural. She’s the prodigy. She lives up to the name, she really does. I can’t wait to see what she does on the main roster. I think it’s about that time soon.”