Gail Kim Will Address Tessa Blanchard Allegations But Not With Tweets

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Gail Kim came under criticism following IMPACT Hard to Kill when video surfaced of her hugging Tessa Blanchard following Tessa’s IMPACT World Title win. Kim has been outspoken about WWE being racist, so fans were surprised to see her support Blanchard, who was accused of racism and bullying over the weekend.

Kim took to social media to address the backlash, writing, “I will address things but not in a tweet and also, the “demanding of answers” from people who think they are owed that or come negatively and aggressively making presumptions…that is not what I will respond to.”

