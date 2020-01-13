wrestling / News
Gail Kim Will Address Tessa Blanchard Allegations But Not With Tweets
– Gail Kim came under criticism following IMPACT Hard to Kill when video surfaced of her hugging Tessa Blanchard following Tessa’s IMPACT World Title win. Kim has been outspoken about WWE being racist, so fans were surprised to see her support Blanchard, who was accused of racism and bullying over the weekend.
Kim took to social media to address the backlash, writing, “I will address things but not in a tweet and also, the “demanding of answers” from people who think they are owed that or come negatively and aggressively making presumptions…that is not what I will respond to.”
Funny when something problematic happens in WWE Gail Kim always gives her two cents but she stays silent AND silently supports Tessa Blanchard? pic.twitter.com/yX4AToPqN0
— . (@FVlTHBREAKER) January 13, 2020
I will address things but not in a tweet and also, the “demanding of answers” from people who think they are owed that or come negatively and aggressively making presumptions…that is not what I will respond to. https://t.co/wqWkSFr8wQ
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 13, 2020
I will address things but not in a tweet and also, the “demanding of answers” from people who think they are owed that or come negatively and aggressively making presumptions…that is not what I will respond to. https://t.co/wqWkSFr8wQ
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) January 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Rumors Pat Patterson Retired Due to Heat With Triple H, Why Patterson Actually Cut Back His Schedule
- Tessa Blanchard Seemingly References Bullying & Racial Slur Allegations After Impact World Title Win
- Allysin Kay Says It’s Up to Tessa Blanchard If She Wants to be Remembered for Her Talent or Become ‘The Next Moolah’
- Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now