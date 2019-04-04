wrestling / News

GameChanger Wrestling Bloodsport Results 4.4.19: Frank Mir Debuts, More

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GameChanger Wrestling Bloodsport

– GameChanger Wrestling held their Bloodsport event in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday night. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Dominic Garrini defeated Phil Baroni after accidentally putting his hands on the referee during the match.

* J.R. Kratos defeated Simon Grimm via TKO with a diving forearm.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Killer Kross via submission.

* Masashi Takeda beat Jonathan Gresham by knockout.

* “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson defeated “The Butcher” Andy Williams by submission with a rear naked choke.

* Frank Mir beat Dan Severn in his pro wrestling debut with a heel hook submission.

* Hideki Suzuki beat Timothy Thatcher after the referee stopped the match when Thatcher got knocked out after landing on his head via a butterfly suplex.

* Josh Barnett fought Minoru Suzuki to a time limit draw.

