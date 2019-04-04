wrestling / News
GameChanger Wrestling Bloodsport Results 4.4.19: Frank Mir Debuts, More
– GameChanger Wrestling held their Bloodsport event in Jersey City, New Jersey on Thursday night. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Dominic Garrini defeated Phil Baroni after accidentally putting his hands on the referee during the match.
* J.R. Kratos defeated Simon Grimm via TKO with a diving forearm.
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Killer Kross via submission.
* Masashi Takeda beat Jonathan Gresham by knockout.
* “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson defeated “The Butcher” Andy Williams by submission with a rear naked choke.
* Frank Mir beat Dan Severn in his pro wrestling debut with a heel hook submission.
* Hideki Suzuki beat Timothy Thatcher after the referee stopped the match when Thatcher got knocked out after landing on his head via a butterfly suplex.
* Josh Barnett fought Minoru Suzuki to a time limit draw.
Bloodsport right when my phone died. @deviousjourney pic.twitter.com/krWPXsURgc
— Boltsy (@BoltsyAmsterdam) April 5, 2019
Kross vs Smith #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/Oulx8QPWQe
— The King Chivas (@TheKingChivas) April 4, 2019
Thanks to @GCWrestling_ for having me on Bloodsport tonight. I’m glad I got to show the fans what I think is my true style 🤛 and I’m not going to bite my tongue on this one, a much better showing than the absolute crap I’ve been put in by overseas companies lately 🥊🥋🤼♀️🤛😉 pic.twitter.com/XNFxT2gv59
— Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) April 4, 2019
Thatcher vs Suzuki #BloodSport pic.twitter.com/3J5TAUAZtN
— Rachel Ward (@RachelWard) April 4, 2019
Ambrose and Regal checking out Bloodsport! pic.twitter.com/X2Uj6IcyPG
— Diamanté Loco (@Diamante_Loco) April 4, 2019
