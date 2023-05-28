Gangrel Says Paige VanZant Recently Contacted Him About Training Again

Gangrel helped train Paige VanZant for her AEW in-ring debut, and he says she recently contacted her about training again. The WWE alumnus spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and said that VanZant, who hasn’t been in the ring since Double or Nothing in 2022, contacted her about training again but hasn’t been in touch since. A couple of highlights are below:

On VanZant contacting him again: “You haven’t seen her and I haven’t seen her. [laughs] I think she broke her foot. She did that match, I was there that weekend because I did something with the Young Bucks for AEW. Came home, she said she was going to come review the match, and I didn’t see her. I haven’t seen her. A week ago, she wrote me saying she wanted to come back and start training, but I haven’t heard back from her. I said, ‘I’m here, I’ve been here the whole time.'”

On VanZant’s potential: “She had a lot of potential. She seemed to like it. She picked it up naturally. I don’t know what happened to her. It’s a crazy world, they make so much money on these OnlyFans, they can cash in on that instead of getting out there and grind. I don’t know. She did write me saying she wanted to comeback and train. She had a lot of potential and if she would have trained steady at it, like you do anything in life, she could have been very successful.”