Gary Juster Reminisces on Road Warrior Animal in Episode 1 of ROH Old School In Session

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Road Warrior Animal

– Ring of Honor (ROH) released the first episode of a new weekly YouTube show, Old School In Session, featuring ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster. In the new audio show, Juster shares memories of the late Road Warrior Animal, who tragically passed away last month at age 60. You can listen to that new show below.

Road Warrior Animal, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

