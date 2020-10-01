wrestling / News
Gary Juster Reminisces on Road Warrior Animal in Episode 1 of ROH Old School In Session
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released the first episode of a new weekly YouTube show, Old School In Session, featuring ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster. In the new audio show, Juster shares memories of the late Road Warrior Animal, who tragically passed away last month at age 60. You can listen to that new show below.
