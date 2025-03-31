wrestling / News
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Alec Price, Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Brooke Havok def. Dan The Dad, Kody Lane & The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley)
* Megan Bayne def. Zayda Steel
* Dani Mo & The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) def. The BackSeat Boyz (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) & The Wraith
* Mance Warner def. Gary Jay
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Blake Christian and Caleb Konley and Jimmy Lloyd
* Deathmatch: Otis Cogar def. Sam Stackhouse
* GCW World Championship – Deathmatch: Effy (c) def. Dr. Redacted
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship – Deathmatch: Matt Tremont (c) def. The Bev
* 2 Tuff Tony & Mickie Knuckles (w/ Violent J) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
It finally happened!!
💥 Zayda Steel vs Megan Bayne at GCW tonight! 💥
Zayda brought it to Megan. Good match!! 👏👏👏👏#GCWWanted #WWEID #AEW
pic.twitter.com/3YHZfmElDJ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 30, 2025
fucking cackling@EFFYlives @DRxRedacted #GCWWanted pic.twitter.com/iUNwpV1IUx
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 31, 2025
GLASS DOWN THE THROAT@Otis_Cogar @Sam_Stackhouse #GCWWanted pic.twitter.com/4veEMiZsGr
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 30, 2025
"SUHOURFUHKINDICKS MUDDERFUKKER"
Rejects refuse to respect Violent J@TheJWMurdoch @TheReedBentley #GCWWanted pic.twitter.com/lalFRqaQLG
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 31, 2025
DOCTOR BOMB through the glass to the Doctor himself@EFFYlives #GCWWanted pic.twitter.com/lu93ufB0DM
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- More Former TNA Staff Working For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push