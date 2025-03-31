wrestling / News

GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alec Price, Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Brooke Havok def. Dan The Dad, Kody Lane & The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley)
* Megan Bayne def. Zayda Steel
* Dani Mo & The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) def. The BackSeat Boyz (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) & The Wraith
* Mance Warner def. Gary Jay
* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Blake Christian and Caleb Konley and Jimmy Lloyd
* Deathmatch: Otis Cogar def. Sam Stackhouse
* GCW World Championship – Deathmatch: Effy (c) def. Dr. Redacted
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship – Deathmatch: Matt Tremont (c) def. The Bev
* 2 Tuff Tony & Mickie Knuckles (w/ Violent J) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

