GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alec Price, Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Brooke Havok def. Dan The Dad, Kody Lane & The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley)

* Megan Bayne def. Zayda Steel

* Dani Mo & The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) def. The BackSeat Boyz (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) & The Wraith

* Mance Warner def. Gary Jay

* JCW Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Blake Christian and Caleb Konley and Jimmy Lloyd

* Deathmatch: Otis Cogar def. Sam Stackhouse

* GCW World Championship – Deathmatch: Effy (c) def. Dr. Redacted

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship – Deathmatch: Matt Tremont (c) def. The Bev

* 2 Tuff Tony & Mickie Knuckles (w/ Violent J) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)

It finally happened!! 💥 Zayda Steel vs Megan Bayne at GCW tonight! 💥 Zayda brought it to Megan. Good match!! 👏👏👏👏#GCWWanted #WWEID #AEW

pic.twitter.com/3YHZfmElDJ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 30, 2025