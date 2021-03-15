GCW Announces Acquisition Of Jersey Championship Wrestling, Will Relaunch in May

GCW has bought its predecessor in Jersey Championship Wrestling, announcing the acquisition on Sunday. The company sent out a press release announcing the purchase and the return of JCW with a show on May 1st in Atlantic City as part of a doubleheader with GCW’s Ashes to Ashes.

The full announcement is below:

GCW ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF JERSEY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

Game Changer Wrestling today announced the purchase of the rights to the Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) brand and video library from their original owner, Ricky O.

Effectively immediately, Game Changer Wrestling promoter Brett Lauderdale will be reviving JCW, the lineal predecessor to GCW, with a relaunch event on May 1, 2021 at the Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ at 3 PM, joining Game Changer Wrestling’s “Ashes to Ashes” for a doubleheader. JCW’s return will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on YouTube.

Partnering with Lauderdale on the Jersey Championship Wrestling revival is Adam Abdalla, President of New York-based arts & entertainment marketing agency Cultural Counsel and publisher of Orange Crush: The Journal of Art & Wrestling.

Jersey Championship Wrestling, which rebranded as Game Changer Wrestling in 2015, was a breeding ground for such stars as Joey Janela, Chris Dickinson, Santana, Ortiz and many more. The relaunched JCW, like the original, will bring together the best young independent stars in the Tri-State area with their counterparts from around the country.

“GCW has developed a reputation for finding the ‘next’ big independent wrestling stars and introducing them to a national audience. This is something I am passionate about, and take a lot of pride in,” said GCW owner Brett Lauderdale. “Before GCW was GCW, it was JCW, and through its landmark event The Jersey J-Cup, numerous careers were made, changing the game for so many talented performers. As indie wrestling gears up for its return in 2021, I am proud to lead a team of motivated and passionate people that will bring JCW back and provide a platform for a generation of hungry young talents.”

Talent announcements for May 1st will be made over the next few weeks.

Follow Jersey Championship Wrestling on Twitter at @JerseyCW for all the latest news.