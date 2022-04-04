GCW Announces Dates, Location For The Collective 2023

The Collective is returning in 2023, and GCW has announced the dates and location for the Los Angeles shows. GCW announced on Sunday that The Collective 2023 will take place from March 30th through April 1st at The Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

This year’s The Collective hosted Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, For The Culture, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, and more.