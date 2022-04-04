wrestling / News
GCW Announces Dates, Location For The Collective 2023
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
The Collective is returning in 2023, and GCW has announced the dates and location for the Los Angeles shows. GCW announced on Sunday that The Collective 2023 will take place from March 30th through April 1st at The Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
This year’s The Collective hosted Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8, For The Culture, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, and more.
*BREAKING*
The Collective returns for Mania Week 2023 and we're bringing it to our home base in LOS ANGELES!
The Collective 2023
March 30th – April 1st
The Ukranian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
More info TBA soon! pic.twitter.com/V05V8bL1Ll
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 4, 2022
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns