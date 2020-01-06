wrestling / News

GCW Announces Shlak vs. Masashi Takeda For February Show

January 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has added a new match to their Run Rickey Run show on February 15th. The company announced via Twitter on Saturday that Shlak will face Masashi Takeda, as you can see below. Also advertised is the return of Takashi Sesaki for the show, which takes place from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show will stream live on FITE.

