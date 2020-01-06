wrestling / News
GCW Announces Shlak vs. Masashi Takeda For February Show
January 5, 2020
– GCW has added a new match to their Run Rickey Run show on February 15th. The company announced via Twitter on Saturday that Shlak will face Masashi Takeda, as you can see below. Also advertised is the return of Takashi Sesaki for the show, which takes place from Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The show will stream live on FITE.
*Tickets on Sale NOW!*https://t.co/6ozSPF2i2P
GCW returns to The Showboat in AC on 2/15!
Just Signed:
TAKEDA
vs
SHLAK
Plus the return of TAKASHI SASAKI and more!
Discount Hotel Rooms:https://t.co/I94Ch8vnXE
GCW presents
"Run Rickey Run"
Sat 2/15 – 8pm
LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/jAAWBDFDQU
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 3, 2020
