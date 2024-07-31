wrestling / News

GCW Releases Bloodsport XI Highlights With Shayna Baszler, Creed Brothers, More

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bloodsport XI Shayna Baszler Miyu Yamashita Image Credit: Josh Barnett

GCW has released highlight videos from Bloodsport XI featuring WWE stars Shayna Baszler, The Creed Brothers, and more. You can see the highlight clips below, which also has MVP’s surprise appearance and Charlie Dempsey’s match on the show.

The full results from the show, which took place on Sunday, are here.

