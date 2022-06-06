wrestling / News
GCW Cage of Survival Results 6.5.22: Alex Colon Wins Ultraviolent Title, More
GCW held its Cage of Survival show on Sunday night, with Alex Colon capturing the GCW Ultraviolent Championship in the main event. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in Atlantic City and aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray def. Cole Radrick, Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA
Moonsaults to the floor from both @SpeedballBailey and @theakiraway!#GCWCoS @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/t6Hf8xxj8n pic.twitter.com/A6Bo4KKfBu
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) June 5, 2022
* Masha Slamovich def. LuFisto
* Second Gear Crew def. IronBeast
* Sawyer Wreck def. Joey Janela
TALL AF CHOKESLAM!! SAWYER JUST DEFEATED JOEY JANELA IN THE SHOWBOAT LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO!!! #GCWCOS pic.twitter.com/uGhPvSJ4oF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 5, 2022
* Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with a torn bicep.
* Blake Christian def. Matt Cardona
I'm sorry, I love you…… @TheMattCardona @_BlakeChristian #GCWCoS pic.twitter.com/k2vertTf0f
— Poopsie (@DawgPound013) June 5, 2022
* Los Masizos def. Rina Yamashita & Toru Sugiura
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Cage of Survival Match: Alex Colon def. John Wayne Murdoch
The fuckery that’s about to ensue, part 2… #GCWCoS pic.twitter.com/a1wZXbCqi2
— Mikehausen (@mikexklinsky) June 5, 2022
Light tube double stomp off the cage from @alexcolon0139!#GCWCoS @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/t6Hf8xxj8n pic.twitter.com/G2Vz2Pln4Y
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) June 5, 2022
