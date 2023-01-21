– GCW presented Don’t Talk To Me last night at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, North Carolina. It streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per WrestlingInc.com:

* A tribute was conducted for the late Jay Briscoe with a 10-bell salute. GCW World Champion Nick Gage spoke about his history with The Briscoes, and he offered his condolences to the Briscoe family.

* Nick Wayne beat Arez

* Blake Christian picked up the win over Andrew Everett.

* Christian attacked Everett after the match.

* Jordan Oliver beat Kerry Morton.

* Cole Radrick beat Cham-Pain.

* GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) beat The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy) to retain the titles.

* Scramble Match: Axton Ray beat Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Zenshi, Terry Yaki, and Yoya

* BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) beat Charles Mason and Parrow (with Billy Dixon).

* Tony Deppen beat Ricky Morton.

* Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner) beat John Wayne Murdoch and George South and Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) and Bojack & Lucky Ali.

* El Hijo del Vikingo beat Gringo Loco.