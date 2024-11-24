wrestling / News
GCW Dream On Results: JBL Helps Matt Cardona, More
Game Changer Wrestling held their Dream On event earlier today at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Kurt Angle and Mick Foley were attacked by Blue Pain, but fought him off.
* Tony Deppen def. Marcus Mathers
* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) def. Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco)
* Sidney Akeem def. Mike Bailey
* Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance and took out Broski Jimmy.
* Matt Cardona def. 1 Called Manders with help from JBL.
* Ricky Morton vs. Little Guido ends in a no contest due to interference from Kerry Morton and Griffin McCoy
* Ricky Morton & Little Guido def. Kerry Morton & Griffin McCoy
* GCW World Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne)
* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk, Drew Parker and John Wayne Murdoch
* JCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Santana Jackson. Blake Christian attacked Santana Jackson.
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) vs. Effy ended in a no contest after interference from Allie Katch
Ricky Starks showed up at GCW #GCWDream pic.twitter.com/IapmrNpKJt
— Manny (@BeastModeManny) November 23, 2024
Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Blue Pain (totally not Kane) #GCWDream pic.twitter.com/k0eU2pMMPx
— Manny (@BeastModeManny) November 23, 2024
What did @1called_manders do to deserve this from JBL @GCWrestling_ #GCWDream pic.twitter.com/JLMIoR0CM5
— Stephen (@Stephen69722414) November 23, 2024
Santana Jackson is so entertaining in person, and through here too.
#GCWDream pic.twitter.com/Nn7IKgd91K
— nathan hickey (@Nathanhickey101) November 23, 2024
Now Lil Guido vs Ricky Morton. What is life lol #gcwdream pic.twitter.com/AKFNmt9mRw
— Manny (@BeastModeManny) November 23, 2024
🚨 JBL once again showed in GCW!!
This time helping out Matt Cardona and giving 1 Called Manders a clothesline from hell! 👀 🤨
This has been a crazy show, man!!#GCWDream
pic.twitter.com/s5EjyaORN8
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 23, 2024