GCW Dream On Results: JBL Helps Matt Cardona, More

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kurt Angle GCW Dream On Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their Dream On event earlier today at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Kurt Angle and Mick Foley were attacked by Blue Pain, but fought him off.
* Tony Deppen def. Marcus Mathers
* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) def. Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco)
* Sidney Akeem def. Mike Bailey
* Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance and took out Broski Jimmy.
* Matt Cardona def. 1 Called Manders with help from JBL.
* Ricky Morton vs. Little Guido ends in a no contest due to interference from Kerry Morton and Griffin McCoy
* Ricky Morton & Little Guido def. Kerry Morton & Griffin McCoy
* GCW World Tag Team Championship: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne)
* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. Brandon Kirk, Drew Parker and John Wayne Murdoch
* JCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Santana Jackson. Blake Christian attacked Santana Jackson.
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) vs. Effy ended in a no contest after interference from Allie Katch

