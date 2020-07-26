GCW Homecoming: Night One Results 07.25.20 – Lio Rush Makes Surprise Appearance, Takes Out Joey Janela

GCW held their Homecoming: Night One show in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday night and featured a surprise appearance by Lio Rush, who was released by WWE back in April and had seemed to indicate in recent weeks that he was done with wrestling. Rush was the handler for Yoshihiko (a doll) under a mask against Joey Janela, eventually revealing himself and hitting Janela with a frog splash. Rush and Janela are longtime rivals. Rush is now set to face Joey Janela Sunday night at Night Two of GCW Homecoming.

Full results and photos & video from the show, including of Lio Rush’s appearance, are below (h/t Fightful).

* Scramble Match: Calvin Tankman def. Allie Kat, Jimmy Lloyd, Benjamin Carter, Matthew Justice, and Lee Moriarty

* ACH def. Tre LaMar

* Chris Dickinson def. Mance Warner

* Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne

* Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. AJ Gray

* EFFY def. Nate Webb

* SHLAK def. Nick Gage

* DDT Ironman Heavyweight Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Yoshihiko (c)

– After this match, Lio Rush returned. He will face Janela tomorrow night at Night Two.

* GCW World Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) def. Homicide to retain.

I loved this match part 2 (still definitely not Lio Rush) #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/6wQkwkl06O — War Torn Wrestling (@WarTimesAEWNXT) July 26, 2020

holy shit the handler was lio rush lmao pic.twitter.com/nXAHG8AJXY — Orville Shrek (@amcnal) July 26, 2020

IT'S LIO RUSH. His old CZW rival. The feud will never fucking die #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/IDncLTABUN — Mike Hammond (@MikeHammondVA) July 26, 2020