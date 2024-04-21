GCW How High Results 4.20.24: Extreme Championship Match, More

GCW’s How High show took place on Saturday night, with Maki Itoh defending the Extreme Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on TrillerTV, below (per Fightful):

* Mr. Danger def. Bodhi Young Prodigy, Brayden Toon, Eli Everfly, Hunter Drake, Jordan Cruz, and Rico Gonzalez

* BUSSY def. The Stoner Brothers

* Jordan Oliver def. Lio Rush

* Grim Reefer & Ruckus def. Kerry Morton & Shane Mercer

* Broski Jimmy def. Jack Cartwheel

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Maki Itoh def. Sandra Moone

* Mance Warner def. Dark Sheik

* Santana Jackson def. Human Tornado

* Nick Gage & Zilla Fatu def. The Wolf Zaddies

* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Joey Janela

The number you have dialed is no longer in service.#GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/IuqZlmRSa1 — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) April 21, 2024