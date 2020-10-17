GCW Promoter Addresses Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against Logan Stunt

New sexual assault allegations surfaced involving Logan Stunt, with the incident allegedly occurring at GCW The Collective. Wrestling gear maker Teena Louise claimed in a series of posts on Twitter that she was the victim of unwanted sexual contact from Stunt during the weekend. She claims that he tried to grope her and then pressure her into sexual acts.

She wrote last Friday: “Today was very eye opening and I’m not ready or willing to provide details because I’m still pretty shook. As of right now, I am fulfilling all gear orders I currently have and will only take select/repeat clients. Everyone else outside of that will be on a case by case basis. I am a gearmaker. I’m not okay with being propositioned for anything aside from gear nor am I going to tolerate anything else. If you want to subscribe to my onlyfans fine… but that’s where it ends for me. I was looking forward to this weekend so much and it’s soured a lot. If you have any questions as to whether or not I will take you on as a client or keep you as a client, you can message me and I will respond. Thank you.”

She later clarified with a longer statement later in the week. She wrote: “On Friday, October 9th, 2020 I was prepping for gear delivery at the collective. I had trouble getting a hold of two clients and one was picking up gear for a client who had to miss collective. I managed to get another worker to deliver one set of gear for me but had to find the other two in my own. I seen Logan Stunt and said hey because in my mind we were friends as we talked every so often touching base. After I noticed my client who had his gear, I asked if Logan wanted to talk with me by my car while I smoked since he had wanted to hang out and was walking around. We did.

At this point, while I was smoking, Logan attempted to grope me twice wanting to see my breasts. I tried to laugh it off but internally I was uncomfortable and made a comment about my uncomfortability. There was even a comment made about how he could start having sex at any time he wanted. There was pressure to do sexual acts in my car. Logan got distracted by someone he seen and left.

I moved my car to fan parking as I realized I parked in the wrong area. I tried getting through Jimmy’s DF event but felt gross and ashamed because I take my career in gearmaking very serious. I missed several events that day and attempted to sit through AIW through PB Smooth Match and had to leave. I felt nauseated, watched, embarrassed and a multitude of emotions.

Logan messaged me to make sure I was okay and apologized in text for making me feel the way he did.

After initially posting Kevin Gill reached out to check my safety and to find more info for GCW to handle internally. Without my medication I felt enormous amounts of pressure to “name names” but couldn’t because I was far away from home, friends who were going to the events couldn’t be found, logan was booked on all cards and I felt I would destroy collective and didn’t want to be blackballed and lose all my precious, dear to my heart clients.

It was more than my anxiety and PTSD could take. I came back to Effy’s event because I felt safe knowing Faye Jackson would be there behind me.

This was the only event I could stay through emotionally. I missed out on supporting my clients and performing to the best of my abilities to help people who needed help with their gear. I didn’t go to spring break, I checked out Sunday morning at 6 am and drove home having multiple emotional breakdowns along the way.

When I got home I was preparing to try and accept the apology Logan had given me in a text a few hours after AIW. However, another very young person who reached out to me to support me shared with me they too had uncomfortable meetings with Logan in the past and I wasn’t alone. It isn’t my story and not my life to share their experience but I hope I give them power to feel they can.

I am not wanting a spectacle, I want people to learn and grow, promoters to have sensitivity training or an action plan how they will handle it whether it’s wrestlers court, suspensions etc.

I do not want pity, I want my life normal again whatever that may be here on out. Those moments made me want to give up my dream of being a gearmaker. Something I have busted my ass in doing for many years. I was willing to end my existence, my driving force, my livelihood to never feel this way again.

I’ve had many workers of all types reach out and show support and I thank you. I know I will lose potential clients over this but I’m okay with that. You do you. I just want peace.

I’ve started therapy today, prescribed sedatives so I can finally sleep at night, starting to keep food down, afraid of the repairmen in my home without someone I trust, afraid of people walking too fast behind me, and scared to be alone at events again. It will be a while before I go to shows.

This doesn’t fall on the promoters, it falls on one person. I hope he grows and learns from this and that it’s not okay.”

She also posted an apology she allegedly received from Stunt.

Yesterday, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale spoke with Fightful where he said that while he’s not sure what exactly happened, GCW did contact Louise to see what they could do to make her feel safe.

He said: “I obviously was not present when this incident took place, nor do I know the exact timeline. I have a rough idea based on what the accuser has stated. I can’t make a judgment on what happened. I can’t say she’s lying and I can’t say he’s guilty, that’s not my role. When word started to leak out and she made a post on social media, people from GCW immediately attempted to contact her and did make contact with her. They asked her what happened? ‘What can we do? How can we handle this for you? How can we make you feel safe?’ This was done instantly. We maintained communication throughout the day and weekend. We made all attempts to handle the situation and did it the best we could. I don’t want to get into too much detail. We spoke to this person and did what was asked of this person and to the best of our abilities. I’m not sure what else we can do that affect. We can’t tell this person what to do, it’s up to them to decide how they want to handle it. We did our part and if there’s something else we could have done, I would love to know. We did the best we could based on what we knew at the time.

We didn’t know Logan Stunt was the accused individual and he ended up being there the rest of the weekend. It wasn’t because we knew and said, ‘that’s alright, let him finish the weekend.’ We didn’t know it was him. When we attempted to find out who it was, we were not given a name, so we were not able to act on that. Had we known, we would have taken some action.”

Louise then confirmed on her Twitter account that GCW contacted her immediately, and added that she hoped Stunt would get the help he needs.

She wrote: “Long post (sorry): I went to bed early last night so I woke up to a lot of people mad about @SeanRossSapp interview with @Lauderdale11. Can I say my peace? I felt what Brett said in regards to the situation was accurate. @OGkevingill was the one in contact with me all weekend. Not Brett. It JUST happened. Like literally they were on top of me as soon as I made my initial post. Again, I was scared at the time about my career, what would happen if I outed someone at collective etc. hindsight yes maybe I should’ve said something then.

But for my personal safety And because I needed to process, I didn’t speak a name then. I contacted my BFF Kel because as a gearmaker she knows how were treated in this business and she knows me and my heart and how I handle things. I was unmedicated and we both thought it was best to not make rash decisions until I was medicated and felt safe to do so. I do NOT blame @GCWrestling_ in anyway, it’s totally unfair to because it was one persons bad choice.

As for what @SeanRossSapp said, I haven’t had a lot of people give me grief only 3, far as I know, based on every sending me all the negative stuff to my inbox and one being a worker who I’m not sure is dense or just thought they could gatekeeper the situation. There is a way to handle these situations I’m sure and maybe we haven’t figured out a way of doing that. Brett is right he wasn’t there.

I don’t fault anyone who says what he said because it’s true. He wasn’t there. Big deal… but I ask that people not use the situation to find faults within GCW because it could’ve been at any event, any place, any time and I feel like if it wasn’t GCW people wouldn’t use my situation as a way to have clout or shame GCW. A lot of my clients do work at GCW so that also was a factor because I didn’t know how they would react because GCW is their home and here I am speaking out against someone at their event they’ve worked hard to get to. Speaking out was hard. It’s still hard. But I’m confident Logan will get help and move on as I am getting therapy and moving forward.”

