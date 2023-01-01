wrestling / News
GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.22: Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, More
GCW’s final show of 2022 was Til Infinity, and it featured Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Atlantic City, per Fightful:
* East Coast Express def. Wasted Youth
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Effy def. Blake Christian
* Tony Deppen def. Leon Slater
* Nick Gage appears
* Maki Itoh def. Allie Katch
* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Los Mazisos def. AKIRA & Masha Slamovich
* Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik & The Second Gear Crew def. Axton Ray, Rob Shit, Sam Stackhouse & Shane Mercer
* Mike Bailey def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* Willie Mack def. Starboy Charlie
* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Sawyer Wreck
* YoKai def. Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay
* Dark Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Joey Janela
@maki_itoh has a fucking pizza cutter #GCWInfinity pic.twitter.com/jjwz5J4zSc
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 1, 2023
.@maki_itoh wants to KNOW…WHERE'S HER GANG AT!?!?!?#GCWInfinity is LIVE on #FITEPlus
👉🏼 https://t.co/SrsDdYTukW@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/Qe9F6u6HXx
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 1, 2023
ULTIMO WEAPON to 2 Cold Scorpio!@SpeedballBailey #GCWInfinity pic.twitter.com/BhYCLMbARH
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 1, 2023
now this is SLICK@BillieStarkz @Brogan_finlay #GCWInfinity pic.twitter.com/PU3Jfbv9V9
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 1, 2023
