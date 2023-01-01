GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.22: Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, More

GCW’s final show of 2022 was Til Infinity, and it featured Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Atlantic City, per Fightful:

* East Coast Express def. Wasted Youth

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Effy def. Blake Christian

* Tony Deppen def. Leon Slater

* Nick Gage appears

* Maki Itoh def. Allie Katch

* GCW Tag Team Championship Death Match: Los Mazisos def. AKIRA & Masha Slamovich

* Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik & The Second Gear Crew def. Axton Ray, Rob Shit, Sam Stackhouse & Shane Mercer

* Mike Bailey def. 2 Cold Scorpio

* Willie Mack def. Starboy Charlie

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Sawyer Wreck

* YoKai def. Billie Starkz & Brogan Finlay

* Dark Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Joey Janela