GCW, TNT Extreme Team Up For UK Event

GCW is headed to the UK, co-promoting an event with TNT Extreme Wrestling. GCW announced on Thursday that they are teaming with the company for a show in the country later this year titled “Supreme Extreme.” The show will feature both TNT and GCW talent.

No matches or names are announced for the show as of yet, which also doesn’t yet have an official date. TNT Extreme also announced a team-up with PROGRESS late last month.