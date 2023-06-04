wrestling / News

GCW Tournament of Survival 8 Results: Rina Yamashita Wins It All

June 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Tournament of Survival 8 Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Tournament of Survival 8 today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* First Round Match: Ciclope defeated Miedo Extremo and Green Phantom
* First Round Match: Toru Sugiura defeated Joey Janela and Tomoya Hirata
* First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Matt Tremont and El Desperado
* First Round Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Sawyer Wreck and Kasey Kirk
* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Alec Price, and Jack Cartwheel
* Semi-Final Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Ciclope
* Semi-Final Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Toru Sugiura
* Finals: Rina Yamashita defeated John Wayne Murdoch

https://twitter.com/AmerVivant/status/1665121928380547077

