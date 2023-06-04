wrestling / News
GCW Tournament of Survival 8 Results: Rina Yamashita Wins It All
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Tournament of Survival 8 today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:
* First Round Match: Ciclope defeated Miedo Extremo and Green Phantom
* First Round Match: Toru Sugiura defeated Joey Janela and Tomoya Hirata
* First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Matt Tremont and El Desperado
* First Round Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Sawyer Wreck and Kasey Kirk
* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Alec Price, and Jack Cartwheel
* Semi-Final Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Ciclope
* Semi-Final Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Toru Sugiura
* Finals: Rina Yamashita defeated John Wayne Murdoch
https://twitter.com/AmerVivant/status/1665121928380547077
.@SawyerWreck chokeslams both Rina Yamashita and Kasey Kirk through a pane of glass!#GCWToS8 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/HEOEno28zh pic.twitter.com/C6jmZtayUo
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) June 3, 2023
.@wryyyyna66 sends JWM off the scaffold through a pane of glass! #GCWToS8 pic.twitter.com/9aXXFXSUtW
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) June 4, 2023
