GCW Tournament of Survival 8 Results: Rina Yamashita Wins It All

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Tournament of Survival 8 today at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* First Round Match: Ciclope defeated Miedo Extremo and Green Phantom

* First Round Match: Toru Sugiura defeated Joey Janela and Tomoya Hirata

* First Round Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Matt Tremont and El Desperado

* First Round Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Sawyer Wreck and Kasey Kirk

* Scramble Match: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Alec Price, and Jack Cartwheel

* Semi-Final Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Ciclope

* Semi-Final Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Toru Sugiura

* Finals: Rina Yamashita defeated John Wayne Murdoch

https://twitter.com/AmerVivant/status/1665121928380547077