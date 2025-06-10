– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky discussed his WWE career, the punting a baby being part of his legacy, and more. Below are some highlights:

Gene Snitsky on the Paul London Royal Rumble elimination:On if he’s done with wrestling: “No, I still wrestle here and there. I just got stem cell shots in my knee though, on March 29. I’ve been dealing with a little bit of a meniscus issue. So I went down to the great people at LifeMed Institute in Maryland, and they gave me an injection with that and did some vitamin infusion with the wife. It’s freaking amazing, that stuff. I don’t know the science behind it but I’ve had the best freaking workouts the last few weeks since I went down there.”

His recent cameo with Chelsea Green: “It just happened. Daivari is one of my best friends. I traveled with him at WWE. He’s one of the road agents now. So he was like, ‘Hey, are you stopping by the Wilkes Barre show?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I wasn’t planning to, are you going to be there?’ He’s like, Yeah. I said, ‘Alright, we’ll take a ride up.’ So me and my wife took a ride up, and we’re just sitting and catering with Daivari, John Cohen comes up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, they have an idea for a backstage segment with Chelsea Green.’ I was like, Oh, cool. I’ve known Chelsea forever, plus I think she’s awesome, the character is great. So I was like, hell yeah, I’ll do it! And then literally one take, and that was it, it was crazy. She’s just so good. It’s funny, just trying to stay in character is half the battle sometimes, because it was funny.”

On his baby punting legacy: “I don’t really know how to respond to that. When I got into wrestling, I never in a million years would have thought that whole storyline, just being thrown into it, because I had never done a dark match. Nobody knew who I was. I was just there, and then all of a sudden I’m the biggest heel on the show. It’s crazy, literally that quick.”

Gene Snitsy on fans believing the baby was real: “There were a lot of people who thought that the baby was a real baby. Dead serious. I don’t want to by any means talk down about wrestling fans, but there is a small majority of them that see things on TV and whatever they see, they think is real. I’m telling you, as I’m sitting here right now with this amazing beard and ruggedly handsome good looks. I’m telling you, it’s crazy. I’m just like, this TV show is fake. We’re not kicking real babies. Come on, man!”