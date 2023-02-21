Gene Snitsky Says He And Goldust Were Set To Win WWE Tag Team Titles

Gene Snitsky says that his tag team with Goldust was set for a WWE Tag Team Championship run that never coalesced. Snitsky, who had a short-lived team with Goldust back in 2006, appeared on AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda and talked about that period. He noted that trhey were set to win the Tag Team Championships and that Goldust “went off the deep end” and it didn’t happen.

“We were supposed to get the tag team straps when I was teaming with Goldust, and then he had a meltdown and that went by the wayside,” Snitksy said (per Fightful). “They were going to do merch. We had a meeting with Stephanie (McMahon), they were going to do merch and all kind of stuff, and we were going to win the straps.”

Snitsky continued, “Then, he calls me, leaves a voice message just going off the deep end. Obviously, he needed to get some help and get cleaned up. I can’t fault him for that, but we were supposed to win the tag team belts.”

Goldust was released from WWE in June of 2006 after missing the June 12th, 2006 episode of Raw without telling management.