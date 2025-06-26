George Kittle Says He’s Interested In WWE After He Retires From NFL

George Kittle says that once he’s done with the NFL, he’s interested in pursuing a career in WWE. KIttle recently appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys for a new interview and during the discussion, he spoke about his appearance for WWE at WrestleMania 39 and the potential for entering the ring on a significant basis. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On potentially appearing for WWE once his NFL career is done: “Literally until I don’t have fun anymore (is how long I want to continue playing football). Or if Claire (Kittle) looks at me and goes, you kind of look like sh*t out there. You should retire, and I’ll be like, alright… I think if I get to, I’m 35… It hurts just to get pants on in the morning, I think I’ll be like, eh, this isn’t much fun anymore and then I’ll have a conversation with myself but, no, I’m feeling great right now… I haven’t daydreamed about it (post-NFL life) or anything like that but, I’m aware that there’s potential opportunities and doors that could be opened, and so I’m just excited about that stuff… I would love to do WWE.”

On if he has a WWE contract waiting for him after he leaves football: “I think there’s definitely opportunity within that world and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. My only question mark with that is I so much love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a while so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there because I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works but, I haven’t moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did. Like what Logan Paul does.”